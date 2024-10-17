Sandvik diesel-electric truck completes testing

Image: Sandvik

The Sandvik 60-tonne diesel-electric technology demonstrator truck has completed its testing at Callio FutureMINE in Pyhäjärvi, Finland.

The mine provided realistic mining conditions such as longer than average uphill ramps to test speeds as well as testing the benefits of the diesel-electric driveline, which allows for faster acceleration.

The 60-tonne truck was also one of the first tests of Sandvik’s modular platform, which would allow diesel-electric loaders and trucks to be eventually converted to fully battery-electric.

Sandvik engineers will use the test results and customer feedback to continue to develop the final product.