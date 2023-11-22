Sandvik debuts most advanced hammer tool systems

Image: Sandvik.

Sandvik has launched its new CT55 and CT67 top hammer tool systems, which the company considers its most advanced hammer tool systems.

The design of the CT55 and CT67 top hammer tool systems is intended to increase efficiency and reduces cost while saving fuel and simplifying automated drilling in surface bench and underground long-hole applications.

“We are proud to offer an innovation that delivers significantly increased efficiency, since higher drilling parameters are allowed with fewer stops for breakages,” Sandvik vice president product line top hammer Anders Brungs said.

“Our design increases productivity by 15 per cent while reducing fuel consumption by 15 percent, as faster drilling means less flushing time.”

The hammer tool systems’ unique new curved thread CT system is designed to increase drilling productivity and reduce cost when carrying out underground and surface mining.

“Surface drill rigs have much more power than current standard tools can handle,” Sandvik product manager for top hammer surface tools Fredrik Bjork said.

“This means the full potential of the drill rig cannot be used. Our new CT system radically increases the fatigue strength and we’ve also seen 30 per cent longer tool life together with better hole precision in our product evaluation tests with early adopting customers.

“This is a fully optimised system that includes the drill rig, the rock drill and the rock tool.”

Sandvik product manager for top hammer underground tools Robert Grandin said that trouble-free drilling is key when operating underground.

“In addition to higher productivity and lower cost, the extended service life of our CT system will be especially important for underground operations where tool breakages create frustration and interruptions,” he said.

“The stronger geometry that comes with the curved thread design boosts tool service life by more than 30 per cent. The curved design also makes the CT system automation ready, since easy coupling and uncoupling in itself is an important enabler for automation, a vital technology in many underground operations.”

