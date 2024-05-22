Sandvik Carbide Recycling Program

Image: Sandvik

The Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions rock tools team are helping to set the industry standard for circularity of rock tools and their operations.

Currently, Sandvik is one of the only original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who recycles tungsten carbide across the world through its Carbide Recycling Program to preserve and protect remaining reserves of tungsten, a rapidly declining resource.

So far, the program has supported Sandvik to reduce its own transport CO2 footprint within this area by roughly 93 per cent, and by using recycled materials for new tools, Sandvik uses approximately 70 per cent less energy and reduces this portion of CO2 by approximately 64 per cent.

Watch the video below find out how the program supports Sandvik’s and its customers journeys towards more sustainable mining operations for future generations.