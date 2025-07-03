Sandvik boosts ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi

Image: Sandvik Mining

As Rio Tinto’s Oyu Tolgoi underground expansion in Mongolia advances, Sandvik is set to supply 17 loaders and two trucks to support the next phase.

The delivery includes eight Toro LH410 loaders, seven Toro LH515i loaders, two Toro LH517i loaders, and two Toro TH551i trucks.

The equipment will be delivered in stages, beginning in October and continuing through to November 2026.

“The underground development of Oyu Tolgoi plays a vital role in global copper supply towards greater decarbonisation and electrification,” Rio Tinto Oyu Tolgoi general manager underground operations Steffan Herselman said.

“Though continued positive results with our ongoing trials of Sandvik battery-electric vehicles are taking place, until we are operationally ready and have the required infrastructure to support a BEV (battery electric vehicle) fleet, the need to invest in proven, conventional underground load and haul technology is required for the ramp-up.”

Oyu Tolgoi is one of the largest known copper-gold deposits in the world. It is jointly owned by Rio Tinto (66 per cent) and the Mongolian Government (34 per cent). The mine began as an open pit operation in 2011, with sustainable underground production commencing in March 2023.

With the inclusion of both open pit and underground block cave mining, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to become the world’s fourth largest copper mine. The operation is projected to produce an average of 500,000 tonnes of copper per year from 2028 to 2036.

Sandvik is currently the sole supplier of loaders and trucks at the site, with Oyu Tolgoi already operating a fleet of 58 Sandvik machines, including loaders, trucks and bolters.