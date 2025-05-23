Sandvik assists Skeena develop the Eskay Creek project

Image: Sandvik

Canadian-based Skeena Gold & Silver has awarded Sandvik Mining a key equipment contract to support early works at its flagship Eskay Creek gold-silver project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

Booked in April, the order comprises four Leopard DI650i down-the-hole (DTH) drill rigs, three of which have already been delivered to site.

The fourth unit is expected to arrive in June, marking a significant milestone in advancing one of Canada’s highest-grade open-pit precious metal projects.

The deal was secured through collaboration between Sandvik and the Tahltan National Development Corporation (TNDC), reinforcing both companies’ commitment to Indigenous partnerships and localised value creation in Northern British Columbia.

“Skeena selected the Leopard DI650i platform for its versatility, proven performance, digital integration capabilities and the reliability needed to meet our project timelines,” Skeena vice president of operations Kyle Foster said.

“Sandvik’s demonstrated partnership with TNDC, along with its growing support infrastructure in British Columbia, were essential in making this a strategic fit for Eskay Creek.”

To further support the project, Skeena signed a 12-month Sandvik Remote Monitoring Service (RMS) agreement.

The program will enable Sandvik specialists to remotely monitor equipment health and productivity, helping to reduce unplanned downtime and improve overall efficiency.

“We’re proud to support Skeena with our advanced surface drilling solutions at Eskay Creek,” Sandvik Mining business line manager for surface drills Kevin McEachern said.

“The Leopard DI650i delivers high precision, efficiency and uptime even in the most demanding applications.

“Combined with our RMS technology and local technician support, it represents a truly future-ready solution for Skeena’s ambitious goals.”

Sandvik will also provide on-site technician support under a comprehensive service agreement, backed by a consignment inventory of critical parts to ensure high availability during early works construction.

This partnership is supported by Sandvik’s expanding Canadian service network, including facilities in Surrey and the newly opened Prince George location, both of which will provide aftermarket support and technical expertise to Eskay Creek.