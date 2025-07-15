Sandvik adds collision-avoidance tech to Glencore mines

Image: Sandvik

Sandvik will roll out a suite of proximity detection and collision avoidance technology at Glencore mines in Canada and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This represents an expansion of the two companies’ ongoing partnership, in support of Glencore’s ambition to be a leader in mine safety worldwide.

Sandvik will deliver its Newtrax Collision Avoidance Safety technology and the Newtrax Mining Data platform to optimise performance across Glencore’s mixed fleet of underground mining machines. Both systems are “OEM-agnostic” and can be utilised on equipment from multiple brands and manufacturers.

The Newtrax product is a scaleable safety and data solution designed with modern underground mining operations in mind. The systems support multiple levels of protection, from proximity detection systems to fully automated collision avoidance systems, and integrate seamlessly together.

The technology is currently being rolled out at Glencore’s Kamoto Copper Company operations in the DRC and at the major’s Raglan nickel mine in Canada.

Glencore chief executive officer of Copper Africa Mark Davis said the company was committed to incorporating technologies that could eliminate workplace fatalities and injuries.

“The integration of Newtrax systems reflects our focus on safety and innovation at all levels of our global operations,” he said.

Sandvik Mining vice president– automation David Hallett thanked Glencore for its continued partnership and trust.

“Their decision to implement our Newtrax safety solution shows a strong vote of confidence in our techology and purpose,” he said.