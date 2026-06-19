Sandvik and SRG Global are celebrating another milestone in their growing partnership following the rebuild of a Sandvik Leopard DI650i drill rig which achieved the highest operating hours globally across several major components.

The rotary head, compressor and hydraulic pumps all achieved 25,000 uninterrupted operating hours before their first major overhaul, while the engine exceeded 21,000 hours; a testament to both the durability of Sandvik surface drills and SRG Global’s rigorous maintenance procedures.

Inspection during the rebuild found the rotary head required only minimal component replacement before returning to service.

SRG Global national mining maintenance manager Shane VandeVelde said the performance achieved by the machinery has delivered substantial operational value for the business.

“Achieving these operating hours across major components is a significant milestone for our team and a reflection of the reliability we’ve experienced with the Sandvik surface fleet,” he said.

“The rebuild process has also reinforced the strength of the partnership between SRG Global and Sandvik. Having direct original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support, strong communication and confidence in the rebuild capability gave us assurance throughout the entire process.”

A proactive maintenance strategy and close collaboration between SRG Global and Sandvik parts and services teams helped maximise machine life and enabled the rig to achieve the record milestone.

Sandvik sales manager Michael Forrest said the rebuild represented another important milestone.

“A rotary head achieving 25,000 uninterrupted operating hours far exceeds typical industry expectations for comparable components. It’s a strong testament to the capability of our flagship Leopard DI650i platform and the value of combining high-performing equipment with expert service support,” he said.

“This story is just one example that demonstrates what Sandvik surface drill rigs are built to do; deliver long-term performance, reliability and durability in demanding mining conditions for our customers.”

Sandvik technicians completed the rebuild at the company’s Kenwick workshop in Western Australia, undertaking a full rotary head strip-down and component overhaul as part of the process.

Now back in operation on site, the rebuilt Leopard DI650i continues to support SRG Global’s drilling operations.