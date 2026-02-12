Sandover delivers ultra high-grade fluorite for Tivan

Fluorite crystals. Image: Tivan

Ultra high-grade fluorite results across multiple drill holes returned for Tivan Limited at its maiden drilling program at Sandover, signalling a second stage of drilling in April.

Stage one drilling at the company’s Sandover fluorite project in the Northern Territory was completed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, with the highest-grade intersection of 3.4 metres at 71.7 per cent calcium fluoride (CaF2), from 36.8 metres.

Seven diamond drill holes for 518 metres were drilled across five fluorite reefs as part of the first stage, with Tivan targeting priority reefs that were previously identified through historic drilling, surface mapping, and sampling.

Tivan executive chairman Grant Wilson said the company’s plan to build a critical minerals precinct in central Australia, through this development, has taken a “major” step forward.

“Our Sandover fluorite project is confirmed as hosting world-class fluorite mineralisation, with metallurgical characteristics that are very likely to support the production of acid-grade fluorspar,” he said.

“While there is much hard work ahead for Tivan’s geology team, all indications are that Sandover will emerge as a globally significant fluoride resource, ideally placed to counterbalance the intensifying trend of global reserve depletion.”

Further significant intercepts include:

3 metres at 18.9 per cent CaF2 from 24 metres; this includes a hit from 6.2 metres at 37.7 per cent CaF2, from 25.8 metres.

5 metres at 22.4 per cent CaF2 from 56.5 metres, including from 5.4 metres at 32.1 per cent CaF2 from 57.6 metres.

8 metres at 25.1 per cent CaF2 from 34 metres, including from 4.5 metres at 41.6 per cent CaF2 from 36.3 metres.

Overall results showed that vein thickness intersected while drilling were “generally wider” than Tivan anticipated, but mention confirmed continuity suggested the potential for increased tonnage relative to its initial expectations.

Tivan said the improved consistency and higher grade of fluorite mineralisation observed at depth is a “highly encouraging” outcome, reflected favourable variations in vein development for future drill targeting.

“While Tivan’s near term development priority in central Australia is the Molyhil tungsten project, our team will take significant steps this year toward defining a maiden JORC resource for Sandover fluorite,” Wilson said.

“We will also advance early testwork programs to confirm the amenability of Sandover fluorite ore to the acidspar product specifications that we have already achieved at our Speewah fluorite project.

“In this way, we will strengthen the resilience of vital supply chains in Asia over the long term, and we will establish a valuable, long-duration asset on Tivan’s balance sheet.”

For stage two, a total of 58 reverse circulation drill holes for 6285 metres have been planned, with four drill holes from stage one to be carried over.

