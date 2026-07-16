Sandfire Resources has commenced a major drilling campaign at the Kalkaroo copper-gold project in South Australia as it advances work towards a planned pre-feasibility study (PFS) for one of Australia’s largest undeveloped open-pit copper-gold deposits.

In a LinkedIn update, the company said drilling is now underway, with the first drill rig arriving on site and another six rigs expected over coming months to support a large-scale infill and extension drilling program.

Sandfire said it has also made early progress on the foundations of the planned approximately $US70 million PFS, which is scheduled for completion in the second half of FY28. Initial work includes completing an 80-bed onsite camp and progressing installation of a core processing facility.

Kalkaroo hosts an Ore Reserve of 100 million tonnes grading 0.47 per cent copper and 0.44 grams per tonne gold, supported by a sulphide Mineral Resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.49 per cent copper and 0.36g/t gold.

The project has access to the Barrier Highway, the Transcontinental Railway, energy infrastructure, groundwater and skilled labour from Adelaide, Broken Hill and surrounding regional communities.

The drilling program follows Sandfire’s February agreement with Havilah Resources to earn up to an 80 per cent interest in Kalkaroo through a two-stage earn-in structure.

The transaction, approved by Havilah shareholders, gives Sandfire the exclusive right to earn an 80 per cent stake at a cost of about $117 million, comprising around $30 million in cash and more than four million Sandfire shares.

As part of the agreement, Sandfire also committed to invest $30 million in regional exploration over two years through a strategic exploration alliance targeting broader copper potential across the Curnamona province.

“Execution of the definitive transaction agreements is an important milestone for our company as it provides the right to earn a controlling interest in a copper-gold resource and reserve that remains open along strike and at depth,” Sandfire managing director Brendan Harris said.

Havilah technical director Chris Giles said Sandfire would provide the capital and technical expertise needed to fully evaluate and develop the project at an optimum scale.

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