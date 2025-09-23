Safety top of mind at AIMEX 2025

Crowds at AIMEX 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

Safety was at the fore at the Asia-Pacific International Mining Expo (AIMEX) 2025 with a group of panelists discussing how to place a positive culture at the centre of operations.

At the first panel on the main stage, representatives from SafeWork SA, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Lifting Equipment Engineers Association discussed strategies on how, with changing priorities surrounding compliance, mine sites can adapt their practice.

With mental health and psychological safety top of mind for many organisations, including changes to the Work Health and Safety Act, panelists discussed how this can be particularly ‘difficult’ to treat, with lack of thorough processes in place to support workers before, during, and after incidents.

Data was pinned as a game-changer in ensuring safety, both physical and psychological, is tracked to make sure incidents are tracked. This, the panelists said, helps inform future practice by having business-wide metrics to help them stay ahead of other industry regulation and compliance changes.

Improving safety standards aren’t enough on their own, panelists emphasised, but changes in culture need to be addressed at boardroom level to ensure change is lived beyond simply treating it as a ‘tick-box exercise’.

The safety panel was among the first to kick off proceedings at AIMEX today. Over the next three days at the Adelaide Showground, AIMEX will showcase the very best in innovation and industry best-practice with some of the biggest players in the mining industry in attendance.

