Safety, reliability, and productivity

Image: MASPRO

MASPRO is a leader in creating cutting-edge engineering solutions for underground and surface operations in the hard rock mining industry.

What sets MASPRO apart is its unwavering commitment to optimising the parts it produces to increase safety and reliability.

The MASPRO team partners with customers to ensure that machinery performs at its peak, even in the harshest mining conditions. MASPRO focuses on improving product design and manufacturing high-quality parts that increase product life and performance.

With strong product support and engineering know-how, MASPRO offers its clients extensive industry knowledge and the ability to engineer solutions to reverse-engineer any product, working directly with the client to resolve their specific issues.

All parts are re-designed to prevent recurring issues and are manufactured in Australia to meet local specifications so machines can keep performing in the most demanding mining environments. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts produced globally, there isn’t the same opportunity to make modifications for local applications or conditions.

MASPRO follows a rigorous process to ensure quality at every stage from raw materials and design to testing and delivery.

The first step in the process is to ensure all interactions with other components are considered. MASPRO’s experienced engineers establish geometric requirements including precise tolerances on a coordinate measuring machine (CMM) accurate to two microns.

Once the geometric requirements have been established, expert metallurgists conduct microscopic analysis to identify the properties, mechanical strength and chemical makeup of the materials used. Having identified all the elements, including finishes and coatings, high-quality materials are sourced from a worldwide network of first-class suppliers.

A crucial part of MASPRO’s process is identifying any recurring issues in the field. In-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities allow the team to continually look for options to improve the design, while performance and feedback from customers help identify weaknesses or common failures that can be addressed.

Unlike global manufacturers, where improvements could take years to bring to market, MASPRO’s ability to work directly with its customers allows the company to turn around a product within months.

MASPRO’s process includes detailed drawings produced by its engineers to include all specifications and tolerances for manufacture. This ensures all designs are documented and controlled for consistent quality.

The step-by-step production process and in-house manufacturing capabilities are supported by an extensive range of computer numerical control (CNC) machining centres, lathes and grinders. Each component is individually checked and measured to ensure it is as per specification.

Once every component is signed off, the part is assembled and tested thoroughly. After testing, the parts are cleaned, metal prepped, spray painted, and carefully packaged.

Parts are given a unique serial number and stamped so that everything is auditable, identifiable, and traceable. MASPRO takes responsibility for products during shipping, with custom-designed dustproof and weatherproof packaging ensuring parts don’t get damaged in transit.

By prioritising quality, MASPRO ensures its parts keep machines running at 100 per cent by undergoing a rigorous analysis, design and manufacturing process with quality checks at every step.

Customers can rest assured that all MASPRO parts for underground and surface applications are engineered for safety, reliability and productivity to improve efficiency and performance in operations wherever they are.