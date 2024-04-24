Safety and shipments winners for Fortescue

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Both total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) and shipments improved for Fortescue during the March quarter, with the major achieving a record shipment month in March.

The TRIFR for metals saw a 17 per cent improvement from December 2023 at 1.5. This was compared to a TRIFR of 1.8 at 31 December 2023.

While iron ore shipments were six per cent lower at 43.3 million tonnes, shipments did recover during the quarter, with a record month for shipments of 18.7 million tonnes achieved in March.

“The Fortescue team pulled together to successfully implement our recovery plan, and we had a record month for shipments in March contributing to 43.3 million tonnes for the quarter,” Fortescue Metals chief executive officer Dino Otranto said.

“We also set a new record for railed tonnes, all while continuing to improve our safety performance.

“Our decarbonisation plan is progressing well, with our first operational electric excavator moving over one million tonnes of material since being commissioned. Our battery electric haul truck prototype has completed its first phase of testing, exceeding the performance expectations of the battery power system.”

The March quarter saw Fortescue successfully conduct the first use of ammonia as a marine fuel onboard the Singapore-flagged ammonia-powered vessel, the Fortescue Green Pioneer.

“In true Fortescue style, we are rapidly advancing these opportunities while retaining an unwavering focus on costs and capital discipline,” Fortescue Energy chief executive officer Mark Hutchinson said.

“The Energy business achieved several milestones, including the official opening of our Gladstone Electrolyser Facility in Queensland, which positions Fortescue as a large scale producer of electrolyser stacks.”

