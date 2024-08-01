Safe practice at LiftEx 2024

LiftEx brings lifting and height safety equipment suppliers together with key end-users in the mining industry. Image: LiftEx

LiftEx 2024 offers mining companies a unique opportunity to source lifting equipment and improve knowledge and learning techniques to increase lifting safety.

Increasing industrialisation and economic growth around the world is generating more lifting activity in Australia’s mining industry and, therefore, more risk for its workers.

Given lifting in this sector often takes place in environments that exacerbate the risk, ensuring safe practice is vital.

The impact of accidents is potentially devastating for people involved and to the mining businesses they work for. Therefore, it makes clear sense for mining operators to take every possible step to reach the ideal goal of zero accidents and injuries.

Avoiding disruptions caused by accidents also builds resilience in mining supply chains.

It’s important to adopt a safety culture, not only among those who use, or are in proximity to, lifting equipment but also among senior management, who are bound to legal obligations and culpability for any unsafe practice.

LiftEx Gold Coast – being held on September 12–13 at the Gold Coast’s Event Centre, Star Hotel – offers a great opportunity for sourcing lifting equipment and improving knowledge and learning techniques to help mining operators seeking safer lifting practice.

The two-day exhibition and conference brings lifting and height safety equipment suppliers together with end-users engaged in operating, inspecting, and testing lifting equipment in mining and many other industries.

The conference will provide complimentary case studies, thought-provoking panel sessions, and professional development workshops.

Among the speakers will be Brant Webb, one of two miners who survived the tragic collapse at the Beaconsfield gold mine in 2006. His story of survival and resilience is nothing short of extraordinary.

Webb and fellow miner Todd Russell were trapped one kilometre underground for two weeks after the mine collapsed, killing a third miner, Larry Knight.

Webb and Russell’s condition was unknown for five days before rescuers found them alive. They had survived on just one muesli bar and ground water.

Webb’s experience has given him a unique perspective on safety, resilience, and the human capacity to endure. His story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety protocols and procedures in high-risk environments.

LiftEx visitors will also discover an exhibition floor of cutting-edge technologies from local and country-wide suppliers of lifting and height safety equipment – many targeting the mining sector.

LiftEx 2024 exhibitors

Andromeda Industries manufactures Superflex steel cable, slings and steel flat woven slings to meet industrial applications such as mining. All of its steel slings and cables are stringently tested to meet and exceed Australian standards giving customers peace of mind for any lifting application.

Yoke is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of lifting fittings for chain, wire rope and webbing slings. Safety is the core element for all of Yoke’s safety hook products, with the company embracing the pursuit of quality perfection, constant innovation, sustained management improvement and customer satisfaction.

Pacific Hoists delivers lifting and material handling solutions throughout Australia and New Zealand. Its range includes hoisting equipment from leading brands such as Hitachi, Vital, J.D. Neuhaus, Yale and CM Lodestar. The company also provides customisation, servicing, repairs, inspections, and after-sales support.

Vector Lifting has undertaken a variety of engineering projects both locally and abroad. The company’s locally engineered products, coupled with its range of aluminium Reid Lifting dual use portable gantries and portable davits, allows it to offer solutions to support most lifting, material handling, height safety and confined space access needs.

Townley Drop Forge manufactures a range of premium lifting and rigging components. The company’s products are routinely used in many of the country’s largest mining and infrastructure projects, where performance and reliability is paramount. The company can also custom design and manufacture steel forged products to a customer’s exact specifications.

WireCo manufactures wire and synthetic ropes. Its northern Gold Coast distribution centre carries large stocks of wire ropes for cranes, mining and general industry. The company also offers synthetic ropes for lifting and vehicle recovery as well as general lifting gear including chain, shackles, and round and webbing slings.

WireCo’s engineering and technical knowhow is matched by in-depth knowledge of rope and lifting equipment performance and applications.

LiftEx Gold Coast is organised by The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA). Safety underpins everything LEEA has been doing throughout its history and will continue to do going forward, with zero accidents and injuries being its prime goal.

Staff will be on hand to discuss why the LEEA logo carried by members is a recognisable global benchmark of best practice and safety for all sectors including mining.

To attend LiftEx 2024, register for free at events.leeaint.com/liftex-gold-coast

This feature appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.