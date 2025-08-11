SACOME CEO steps down

Near Flinders Ranges in South Australia. Image: Greg Brave/stock.adobe.com

South Australian Chamber of Mines & Energy (SACOME) has announced its chief executive officer (CEO) Rebecca Knol has resigned from her position.

SACOME has played a vital role in evolving South Australia’s resources industry since 1979, representing and advocating for the interests of the minerals, energy, extractives and petroleum sectors.

As a recognised industry leader, SACOME aims to deliver a prosperous and sustainable resources sector, while also striving to advance growth and productivity for the South Australian economy.

Knol first joined SACOME as CEO in November 2016. In her role, Knol positioned the industry association at the forefront of policy and advocacy leadership in the state.

“Rebecca brings significant national and international experience in the mining and oil and gas sectors to her role,” Knol’s LinkedIn said.

“Following a refresh of SACOME’s strategic focus and member value proposition, Rebecca has overseen consolidation and success at SACOME.”

Now after almost nine years, Knol has stepped down as CEO to explore new opportunities.

“Under Rebecca’s leadership, SACOME has strengthened its role as a respected industry voice,” SACOME president Carl Kavina said.

“(Knol has delivered) tangible results over the last decade, which include the duplication of the Joy Baluch Bridge, establishment of a nationally recognised joint electricity purchasing group, successful advocacy for the Northern Water project, and delivery of impactful multi-year public awareness campaigns.

“SACOME extends its sincere thanks to Rebecca for her energy and dedication.”

SACOME has appointed Nicola McFarlane as its interim CEO. According to the industry association, McFarlane has deep sector knowledge, strong stakeholder relationships and proven executive leadership experience.

“Nicola is well placed to lead the organisation, to ensure a smooth transition and her immediate appointment ensures continuity as the (SACOME) council commences a formal search for a permanent CEO,” Kavina said.

