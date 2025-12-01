SACOME appoints new CEO

Catherine Mooney. / Image: SACOME

The South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) has announced Catherine Mooney as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

SACOME said Mooney – who starts the role on December 2 – is an experienced ASX resources leader with more than 25 years of experience in shaping corporate reputation across energy, mining, and local government sectors.

She is also known for her “deep industry” knowledge and her ability to build collaborative partnerships, working in the highly regulated energy sector at AGL for more than 10 years, leveraging knowledge of the market forces that affect the National Energy Market.

Reflecting on the appointment, Mooney said that South Australia’s (SA) resources sector is a “powerhouse” of growth.

“It contributes significantly to the state’s economy and employs tens of thousands of South Australians,” she said.

“We are uniquely positioned to meet surging global demand for copper, which is essential for electrification, renewable energy, and electric vehicles.

“Gas remains a vital part of Australia’s energy transition, ensuring reliability, affordability and sustaining the competitiveness of heavy industry and manufacturing in the state.”

SACOME president Carl Kavina said Mooney had been selected from a “high calibre field” of national and international candidates, and the council is eager to have her on board.

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine to this role,” Kavina said.

“She brings deep industry experience, strong advocacy skills and a focus on building collaborative partnerships, which will deliver increased benefits for our members across the state.”

Mooney has also spent more than six years at BHP, supporting the Olympic Dam expansion, and advocating for major infrastructure projects in water, road, rail, and energy with stakeholders nationally.

She will take the reins from Nicola McFarlane, who has served as SACOME’s interim CEO since August 2025.

“The SACOME council thanks interim chief executive officer Nicola McFarlane for ensuring a smooth transition,” Kavina said.

“McFarlane provided stability and continuity in the delivery of the South Australian resources sector’s pre-election priorities for 2026, following collaborative consultation with SACOME’s members and bipartisan dialogue with government.”

Mooney said she is looking forward to advocating for the state’s resources sector.

“By supporting mineral explorers, we can accelerate the pipeline of future projects, strengthen the industry’s competitiveness, and deliver long-term value for all South Australians,” she said.

