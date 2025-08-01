SACOME: A key AIMEX partner

AIMEX’s Transformative Technology Showcase will display trailblazing technology and digital solutions. Image: Prime Creative Media

Momentum is building for AIMEX 2025, which will be bolstered by a key association partnership.

The 2025 edition of Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) will serve as the next instalment in the event’s long-standing legacy.

AIMEX is run with the support of the South Australia Government and will bring local and international mining suppliers and industry professionals together while highlighting the latest trends and innovation.

Taking place at Adelaide Showground from September 23–25, AIMEX will comprise an expansive exhibition, curated networking opportunities such as the Australian Mining Prospect Awards, and a free-to-attend world-class conference.

Encompassing industry insights, case studies and thought leadership, the AIMEX conference program will cover a range of commodities such as copper, green iron and uranium, as well as industry trends including safety, sustainability and technology.

AIMEX 2025 will also feature a Mining Pavilion, which will act as designated area for mining companies on the exhibition floor to showcase their initiatives and projects, and drive recruitment.

Sponsored by BHP, the AIMEX Mining Pavilion will connect professionals and suppliers to talent, offering unmatched access to industry leadership from industry majors including Boss Energy, Magnetite Mines and Andromeda Metals.

The revamped Transformative Technology Showcase is also set to make a splash, spotlighting organisations designing and manufacturing pioneering technology and digital solutions.

Companies such as Fast2Mine, Slimstock, Geosecure, Matrix Design Group, Reactore, MaxMine, Hitachi Digital Services and Acoem have already confirmed their involvement in the AIMEX Transformative Technology Showcase.

With just weeks to go until the event kicks off, AIMEX has welcomed the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) as a key association partner.

SACOME has played a vital role in evolving South Australia’s resources industry since 1979, representing and advocating for the interests of the minerals, energy, extractives and petroleum sectors.

As a recognised industry leader, SACOME aims to deliver a prosperous and sustainable resources sector, while also striving to advance growth and productivity for the South Australian economy.

SACOME is working towards this objective through its 2030Vision, which aims to deliver impactful strategic policy and advocacy that supports enduring sectoral growth and expansion.

The industry body strives to deliver its vision by forming constructive relationships with State and Federal Governments, nurturing an expanding pipeline of talent, and conducting economic evaluations of growth opportunities. Enhancing positive industry awareness and securing environmental and social protection is also on the agenda.

SACOME’s participation in AIMEX 2025 is further supporting its 2030Vision. As a key association partner of the event, SACOME will help drive participation from mining companies, suppliers, investors and policymakers.

SACOME’s presence will also serve as an opportunity for attendees to connect with key stakeholders, stay informed of the latest sector developments, and be part of critical conversations that are shaping the future of mining.

“Echoing the bid of support from the South Australian Government, SACOME is delighted that AIMEX will call South Australia home for the next 10 years, enabling the state to lead the way in future-focused mining,” SACOME chief executive officer Rebecca Knol said in a statement.

“SACOME is proud to share with its members the opportunities to connect with Australia’s largest community of mining suppliers and professionals in the innovative and collaborative environment that AIMEX provides.”

Prime Creative Media general manager – events Siobhan Rocks welcomed SACOME’s support, describing it as a major endorsement for the event and its relevance to the Asia-Pacific resources industry.

“AIMEX is about bringing together the entire mining value chain, and having SACOME on board is a powerful validation of what we’re building and solidifies AIMEX’s position as a key gathering point for the mining industry,” Rocks said.

“SACOME’s involvement reinforces the importance of AIMEX and signals to the broader industry that this is the place to be.”

With a range of networking opportunities and thought-leading conference discussions, AIMEX 2025 is set to be a must-attend for future-facing industry professionals.

And with SACOME joining as an association partner, this year’s attendees can expect unparalleled knowledge and value.

AIMEX 2025 will be held at Adelaide Showground from September 23–25. To lock in your involvement, register at aimex.com.au/getinvolved

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.