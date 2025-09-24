SA puts mining and energy advantages on show: AIMEX 2025

SA Department for Energy and Mining chief executive Paul Martyn at AIMEX. Image: Prime Creative Media

South Australia has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in mining and energy, with senior officials outlining the state’s advantages and future opportunities at AIMEX 2025.

In his keynote address, SA Department for Energy and Mining chief executive Paul Martyn told the AIMEX audience in Adelaide that SA’s world-class mineral and energy reserves, advanced infrastructure and supply chains, and innovative approaches to exploration and processing make it a great place for mining companies to do business.

Martyn said the integration of mining and energy industries is creating significant opportunities for the state while contributing to global decarbonisation efforts.

“We have a unique combination of resources and renewable energy capability, which positions South Australia to be at the forefront of the global energy transition,” he said.

A key focus of the presentation was the Geological Survey of South Australia’s shift to digital platforms, including its discovery mapping project. The initiative allows explorers to access and layer multiple datasets, improving exploration efficiency.

Martyn praised the explorers “who take the risks”, noting the department’s role in providing pre-competitive data to support their work.

Partnerships with universities and industry are also being expanded through “sandboxes” and demonstration plants for new mineral extraction and processing techniques.

Innovations such as in-situ recovery, dry processing and advanced separation technologies are seen as critical to unlocking SA’s vast mineral wealth.

Martyn underscored the state’s “one-window” government system, which coordinates approvals and reduces red tape for explorers and developers.

He also pointed to enabling infrastructure projects such as the Northern Water Project, a planned desalination plant to service Olympic Dam and other major operations, and the Northern Transmission Line, which will improve access to renewable energy.

One of the most significant initiatives highlighted was the $2.4 billion investment package to support green iron and steel production at Whyalla. Backed by SA’s leading renewable energy penetration and a pipeline of 49 renewable projects worth $19 billion, the project is expected to underpin a new era of sustainable steelmaking.

“Whyalla has the potential to become a global hub for green steel, combining our rich magnetite resources with renewable power,” Martyn said.

Martyn concluded with a call to continue building partnerships, fostering workforce development, and ensuring South Australia maintains its edge in the race to supply the world with critical minerals and low-carbon products.

Martyn’s speech followed the keynote address yesterday at AIMEX by the SA Treasurer and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis, who outlined the case for the state to grow its position as a mineral resources powerhouse.

AIMEX 2025 continues today in Adelaide. Register here.