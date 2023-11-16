SA mining prioritises accountability

South Australia aims to reinforce the state as a destination of best practice mining by publishing compliance with the state’s Mining Act in real-time.

From yesterday, November 15, enforcements and prosecutions under the state’s Mining Act, including civil penalties, will be made public on the Department for Energy and Mining’s website.

Following amendments to the Mining Act and Mining Regulations in 2020, the government has developed new policies and procedures to support the aims of that legislative framework.

The department’s mining regulators have adopted this formal transparency policy in a bid to ensure greater industry accountability and to enhance public trust in its activities.

This means additional tools are now available to regulators, while the general public has timely access to the outcomes of the department’s compliance work through real-time updates.

The webpage will list enforcements and prosecutions under the Mining Act, as well as listing use of two new compliance tools – enforceable voluntary undertakings and civil penalties.

Any penalty payments into the mining rehabilitation fund will also be disclosed.

In the coming months, the SA Government plans to expand the scheme to include real-time publication of environmental or compliance directions, suspensions and prohibition orders.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.