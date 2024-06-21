SA locks in green steel future

Image: romaset/stock.adobe.com

Mining majors have gathered in Adelaide for a forum of companies interested in investing in South Australia’s green iron and steel future.

More than 150 organisations were registered to attend the event yesterday including BHP, BlueScope, Fortescue Energy, GFG Alliance, Nippon Steel, NatSteel, Thyssenkrupp, Lodestone Mines, and Magnetite Mines.

Companies will have until October 1 to submit and expression of interest signalling their intention to support a green iron supply chain in SA.

A report outlining submissions and next steps will then be developed and is expected to be released before the end of the year.

“South Australia is building a world-leading green iron industry and supply chain – this expression of interest is a decisive step in that process,” SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

“With our abundant magnetite resources and renewable energy generation, South Australia is well placed to become a global green iron powerhouse.”

The forum was held at the same time the SA Government unveiled its Green Iron and Steel Strategy.

The strategy outlines three objectives and nine key actions the SA Government will lead to establish a world-leading green iron industry and supply chain in South Australia.

The plan includes the state’s ambition to facilitate a new hydrogen-based green iron plant in SA by 2030 or earlier.

“The Green Iron and Steel Strategy will focus South Australia’s efforts, our innovation and the state’s natural advantages into making us a global partner of choice in decarbonised steelmaking,” SA Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said.

“This expression of interest signals our commitment to work with industry to achieve this ambition and establish a world-leading industry and supply chain that benefits South Australia for generations to come.”

