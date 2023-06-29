South Australia closer to low-cost energy future

The South Australian Government’s energy transition green paper has been released for public consultation.

The Green Paper on South Australia’s Energy Transition intends to stimulate broad discussions that will inform a comprehensive long-term policy statement, identify various challenges impacting the State’s current and future energy use, and identify opportunities that will successfully navigate challenges that South Australia will face as it transitions towards a net-zero emissions future.

“The Green Paper released today explores the opportunities and challenges for the state’s energy transition across government, industry and community sectors,” the SA Energy and Mining Department said.

“It highlights the dramatic transformation to date of South Australia’s energy sector, from a coal and gas-reliant state at the turn of the century to one powered by more than 70 per cent renewables.”

The Green Paper’s release comes a month after South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas unveiled the world’s first Hydrogen Act, and right as Australia’s first Hydrogen Park is expanding its reach.

The Hydrogen Park is located in the Tonsley Innovation District, and its launch saw 700 homes receiving a blend of five per cent renewable hydrogen and natural gas delivered through the existing gas network.

Now, an additional 3000 homes and businesses across Mitchell Park, Clovelly Park and parts of Marion will now be powered by a blended natural and hydrogen gas network.

Part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), the project also provides green hydrogen in the form of tube trailers and long storage tubes on the back of semi-trailers.

“AGIG is very proud to be delivering and expanding exciting projects like Hydrogen Park SA, which clearly show how renewable gas can have a growing role in supporting customer choice, energy reliability, affordability and flexibility when it comes to meeting consumer energy needs that also meet our state’s climate goals,” AGIG chief executive officer Craig de Laine said.

The Green Paper on South Australia’s Energy Transition is now under public consultation and is inviting people to have a say in the bill, until feedback closes on August 13 at 11pm.