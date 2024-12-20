RTL takes up work at Loy Yang

The Loy Yang coal-fired power station. Image: Daria Nipot/stock.adobe.com

AGL has awarded mining and civil services provider RTL a five-year contract at its Loy Yang coal mine in Victoria.

The contract will see RTL – a Thiess subsidiary – continue to provide rehabilitation, civil and earth works at the La Trobe Valley mine, with the potential for a two-year extension down the track. AGL may also deploy RTL to other locations, if required.

“This new contract continues RTL’s long-standing relationship with AGL, and is particularly significant given RTL’s involvement with the Loy Yang mine since 1992,” Thiess Group executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“As the Thiess Group continues to diversify its services, commodities and jurisdictions, it is critically important that our focus remains on delivering exceptional value for our clients. This contract win is a credit to the team and their focus.”

RTL general manager Owen Cavanough said RTL is proud of its continued work at Loy Yang.

“This contract award is testament to RTL’s 32-year track record of excellence in safe project delivery and sustainable practices at Loy Yang mine,” he said.

“We are proud to continue our presence on this site, supporting Loy Yang Power Station in generating the majority of Victoria’s base load power requirements, as well as being able to continue to deliver for AGL and Victorian communities.”

