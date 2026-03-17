Rox’s Youanmi reaches final investment decision

Youanmi-Infrastructure_E

Rox Resources has approved the final investment decision (FID) for its Youanmi gold project in Western Australia, with construction to commence for the new processing plant, tailings storage facility, and power station/solar array.

The project will include a redesign of the existing West Main waste rock dump to become the new run-of-mine (ROM).

The green light follows the receipt of the Mining Development and Closure Proposal (MDCP) amendment approval from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration, and is supported by $350 million credit commitments from a syndicate of banks.

The funding arrangement included the $200 million placement plus the $18 million share purchase plan, allowing the company’s board to approve the FID.

“Bulk earthworks will commence shortly in preparation for these construction works, whilst the company finalises the remaining key contracts,” Rox Resources managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Phill Wilding said.

“The project is now fully funded through to production, and over the coming months, we will work towards financial close while ramping up on-site construction activity.

“This is a pivotal milestone for Rox Resources, allowing us to remain on schedule with our pathway towards production as we prepare for our first gold pour by mid-2027.”

Rox said that most early-work streams have already begun, with the majority of long lead items ordered, and construction of the accommodation facilities ongoing.

This development comes a month after Rox progressed underground mining, drilling, and infrastructure works at Youanmi, with mining rates increasing at United North.

Following the MDCP approval, a subsequent works approval lodged in January 2026 is on track for approval during the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year and is in line with keeping the company’s pathway towards production.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.