Rox Resources has uncovered further expansion potential at its Youanmi gold project in Western Australia, with high-grade drilling results supporting extensions beyond the current definitive feasibility study (DFS) mine plan.

The first assays from underground diamond drilling at United North returned a standout intercept of 4.6m at 9.6 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 131.58m, including 3m at 13.62g/t from 132m.

Results from two drill holes correlated with modelled ore zones up-dip and down-dip, supporting the potential to expand the upper levels of the United North mine.

Rox commenced the underground campaign in June and completed 12 holes for 1716m by the end of the month. Sulphide-rich host shear zones were observed in every hole, while face-sampling grades and mineralisation widths aligned with the project’s Mineral Resource model.

Rox managing director and chief executive officer Phill Wilding said the results supported the company’s production and growth ambitions.

“At Rox, our mandate is clear, bring the Youanmi Gold Mine into production and pour first gold by mid-2027 which we remain on track for,” Wilding said.

“Simultaneously, we are also focused on de-risking the mine plan and unlocking further growth, including opportunities to use the latent capacity in the processing plant design.”

Resource definition drilling at the Interceptor lode, located about 100m west of and parallel to the Main–Prospect trend, also returned multiple high-grade results.

Key intercepts included 2m at 13.57g/t gold from 109m, including 1m at 25.4g/t, and 5m at 6.59g/t from 131m, including 1m at 25g/t.

Rox said the results confirmed the mine plan and indicated mineralisation could extend along strike and down-dip. The company plans to update the mineral resource in the second half of 2026 before conducting follow-up underground diamond drilling.

“This high-density information strengthens confidence in the mine plan, reduces execution risk and supports opportunities to extend the mining levels,” Wilding said.

Exploration at Commonwealth, about 4km northwest of Youanmi Main, has meanwhile strengthened the prospect’s potential to provide an additional ore source near the planned processing infrastructure.

Results included 7m at 9.68g/t gold from 94m, including 2m at 26.5g/t. Rox will update the Commonwealth resource and undertake diamond drilling to inform further exploration and potential metallurgical testwork.

Youanmi Deeps resource conversion and exploration drilling is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026, targeting Inferred resources and down-plunge extensions.

“This is a highly under-explored region, and Rox is determined to develop it into a long-life production centre,” Wilding said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.