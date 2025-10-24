Rox Resources plans for underground start at Youanmi

Underground mining. Image: Peruphotoart/stock.adobe.com

Rox Resources has received final regulatory approval for its Youanmi gold project in Western Australia, with underground mining set to commence imminently.

The WA Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has issued underground mining permits this week. These cover Rox Resources’ mining development and closure proposal (MDCP), and follow on from earlier approvals for native vegetation clearing which allowed the company to establish the site.

The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) has also provided permits for water extraction and dewatering requirements.

The company’s mining partner, Byrnecut Australia, is mobilising to the site this month, and will begin work on the United North exploration decline as its first operation.

Onsite development is also progressing rapidly, with camp construction underway and an interim power station nearing commissioning. The company will apply for a works approval permit for its processing plant and related infrastructure. This is expected to be lodged with DWER in November, ahead of expected approval in the first half of 2026.

Rox Resources managing director and chief executive officer Phill Wilding said the regulatory approvals were a “transformational” step on the company’s pathway to production.

“[We are] moving decisively towards becoming one of the highest-grade new gold producers in WA,” he said. “Site works are well advanced and prepared for the incoming workforces, and we are building out the Rox team with the right skills and experience to deliver a world-class operation.

“In parallel, the definitive feasibility study is advancing rapidly, with several imminent deliverables expected to demonstrate a highly compelling business case for the full-scale development of Youanmi.”

