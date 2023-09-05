ROX Mining Parts: A new era has arrived

ROX Mining Parts is a division of the Bend-tech Group dedicated to the supply of open cut and underground machine replacement parts.

ROX is committed to eliminating downtime, improving performance, and increasing longevity of parts through innovation. The ROX team has been restructured with customer experience in mind and with dedicated supporting departments such as research and development, engineering, and logistics, the ROX division is poised to transform mining parts supply.

The name ROX ia a riff on the substrate mobile equipment mine (rocks), combined with the animal Ox for its characteristics in defence, agility, and protection.

The Ox represents the strengths of the division and the parts Bend-tech Group supply. Its mission is to be the relied upon, preferred supplier for mining equipment replacement parts globally.

Brand story

ROX is excited to introduce its reimagined identity – a transformation born from its unwavering commitment to provide even greater value to its customers and a realisation that its provision of OEM replacement parts division has become much more than just a business unit.

Its journey began with a simple idea, and today, that idea is evolving into a brand-new experience that reflects its dedication to innovation, quality, minimising downtime, and customer experience.

The origins

Every great journey has its origins. What has become ROX today started in the late 2000s when it began supplying replacement handrails for underground machines.

This quickly evolved into supplying more handrails, then more parts, which then evolved into servicing the open cut machine market, supplying components such as handrails, fenders and guards, platform modules and fuel tanks. Through the years, the company has remained dedicated to serving its customers, adapting to their needs, and leveraging new technologies to improve their experience.

The evolution

As time passed, the division continued to grow both in parts and services provided as well as its human resources and supporting divisions such a research and development (R&D). The company realised that providing what the industry needs and mitigating customer pain points meant embracing change.

Its rebrand is the result of an evolution – a transformational process that has seen it listen to the customers feedback, learn from its experiences, and begin a journey towards continued innovation to create something even more exceptional.

The vision

Its new identity is not just a logo or a name – it’s a reflection and commitment of its vision for the future. The company envisions a world where all its customers’ required parts are stocked, downtime is eliminated, parts are innovated and improved, and we are the relied upon supplier for mining equipment replacement parts.

This vision is the driving force behind every decision the company made in shaping our rebrand.

The benefits

The company has reimagined its service with its customers in mind, with the mission of creating an experience that is more streamlined, innovative, and dedicated than ever before. With its new identity, it’s poised to elevate the customer’s experience and empower them like never before. With a restructured team, more robust R&D, and a new, dedicated website in the works, it is poised to deliver the best service in the industry.

The promise

The company’s promise to its customers remains unchanged. Just as it has stood by their side in the past, it will continue to be their trusted partner on this journey of sustained value and minimising downtime.

Its commitment to all parts being stocked, downtime eliminated, innovated parts and improved performance, and becoming the relied upon supplier for mining equipment replacement part supply remains steadfast, serving as the bedrock of its rebrand and the road ahead.

The company is excited to embark on this new chapter. Its rebrand of its OEM Replacement Parts division is more than a new name, new colours, or new logo – it’s a testament to its dedication to continuous improvement, innovation, and growth.