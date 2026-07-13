Rox Resources has secured the final major environmental approval for its Youanmi gold mine in Western Australia, clearing the way for full-scale construction as the company targets first gold production by mid-2027.

The Works Approval covers the processing plant, tailings storage facility, wastewater treatment facility, power station and associated infrastructure, meaning the 100 per cent-owned project is now fully permitted to execute its mine plan.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Interquip has mobilised to site and commenced construction of the project’s one million tonne per annum processing plant, with civil works underway ahead of structural concrete and steel installation.

Rox managing director and chief executive officer Phill Wilding said construction activity would accelerate following receipt of the final approval.

“Construction at the Youanmi gold mine will rapidly accelerate in the coming weeks after receipt of the last major environmental approval for the site,” Wilding said.

“This comes off the back of yet another important month for Rox as we continue to deliver significant milestones at Youanmi, headlined by mill construction and our final planned decline getting underway.”

Wilding said Interquip had moved quickly to begin work, with long-lead items ordered before the project’s final investment decision tracking on or ahead of schedule.

“The long lead items ordered pre-FID are all tracking either on or ahead of schedule, with first steel due on site this month, keeping the project on track to be pouring gold in mid-CY2027,” he said.

Underground development is also advancing, with work continuing in the historic Youanmi Decline and the Pollard Decline now underway, creating three separate mining areas.

At the United North underground mine, development remains ahead of schedule, with ore being mined from multiple fronts and underground diamond drilling now underway to improve understanding of the orebody.

Rox reported a cash balance of $152.7 million as at June 30, 2026, and said the project remains fully funded as it progresses towards production.

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