Robit’s advance in drilling for improved maintenance and productivity

Contractor Bohus Bergsprängning with the new drill. Image: Robit

Behind every productive shift lies a quiet battle between steel, rock and wear, one that is redefining how mining companies approach maintenance and performance.

Drilling performance in modern mining is measured by durability, reliability and maintenance efficiency rather than penetration rates alone.

As operations push into more demanding environments and pursue tighter cost controls, drilling consumables are playing a growing role in productivity outcomes.

The operational realities at the Boliden Kevitsa mine in Finnish Lapland provide a clear example of why durability and maintenance efficiency are now just as critical as drilling speed, as crews contend with highly abrasive, variable ore zones that test equipment and consumables.

“The rock is both tough and extremely abrasive,” Kevitsa drilling development coordinator Juha Ranta said.

“The mixture of various ore zones, wall rock and waste rock has formed over thousands of years. Each zone behaves differently when drilled.”

Ranta’s experience at Kevitsa highlights challenges facing drilling operations globally, including in Australia, where abrasive orebodies, remote operations and extreme environments place heavy demands on consumables and maintenance schedules.

For drilling consumables specialist Robit, product development is centred on extending tool life while maintaining consistent drilling performance.

While Robit’s latest testing has been undertaken in Nordic drilling environments, the results remain relevant to Australian operations.

The company has maintained a presence in the local market since acquiring Drilling Tools Australia in 2016, supplying consumables into contractor fleets servicing mines and exploration projects across the country.

In 2024, Robit introduced the RG51 shoulder-driven drill rod, a top hammer design where the shoulder, not the thread, absorbs the impact energy generated during drilling.

The concept delivers higher stiffness, straighter holes and a longer service life compared to conventional C(T)-series rods.

“We see Sweden following the same trend as Finland, where the Robit RG45 and RG51 systems are becoming the new standard in bench drilling and quarrying,” Robit sales manager Santeri Sillanaukee said.

The RG rod family has expanded in the Nordic region, with RG45 joining RG51 and RG60 to provide a complete range of shoulder-driven rods for bench drilling and quarrying applications.

Field trials in Sweden highlighted early adopters, rock drilling and blasting contractor Bohus Bergsprängning, and blasting services company Alingsås Sprängtjänst, both operating in demanding rock-drilling environments where tool life, hole straightness and reliability are closely monitored.

At Bergsprängning’s quarries, RG45 rods measuring 3660mm and 4265mm, combined with RG45 bits ranging from 76–89mm, have been running in daily production since spring 2025, with the contractor transitioning from trial usage to full adoption following performance monitoring.

Similarly, a demonstration event hosted by Sprängtjänst in October 2025 delivered immediate results, with the contractor moving directly to implementing the technology after drilling test holes using RG45 rods and bits.

Swedish field experiences mirror Robit’s earlier data from Finland, where RG45 rods have demonstrated service lives exceeding standard C45 tools by more than 50 per cent and, in some cases, surpassing 70 per cent improvements.

But few testing grounds are as challenging as Boliden’s Kevitsa mine, one of Finland’s largest operations and a major nickel and copper deposit.

Environmental conditions further increase equipment stress, with seasonal temperatures ranging from -40°C in winter to more than 35°C in summer, while production drilling is conducted almost entirely via remote-controlled rigs operating continuously within the open pit.

Robit has been testing and refining its H8 down-the-hole (DTH) hammer at Kevitsa in close cooperation with Boliden since early 2025.

Testing involved pairing the hammer with two different 229mm drill bits to optimise performance under Kevitsa’s abrasive rock conditions.

“At Kevitsa, rock hardness and the way impact energy reflects from the rock can differ significantly from other mines,” Ranta said.

“Whenever we’ve identified parts that don’t last, we’ve worked together to determine whether material changes or full component redesign is needed.”

For mining companies, drilling tool performance plays a direct role in operational efficiency and sustainability targets. Longer-lasting consumables reduce unscheduled downtime, simplify replacement cycles and improve drilling consistency.

Across both top hammer and DTH drilling technologies, Robit’s product development reflects a growing industry focus on maintenance-driven productivity.

This feature appeared in the March edition of Australian Mining.