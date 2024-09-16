Rio’s Colours of our Country returns for 2024

The Pilbara region of WA. Image: beau/stock.adobe.com

Rio Tinto’s Colours of our Country exhibition is returning for its 19th year, allowing attendees to experience Aboriginal stories and culture from Pilbara-located artists.

Held annually, the 2024 Colours of our Country exhibition will be held at the Central Park building in Perth, Western Australia from September 16 to 27.

The exhibition will showcase a collection of 160 unique Aboriginal artworks from 43 artists, with the 2024 line-up featuring independent artists and participating art centres such as the Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre, Cheeditha Art Group and Juluwarlu Art Group.

The artwork can be purchased in person or online through a virtual exhibition available at coloursofourcountry.com. All of the proceeds will go directly to the artists, art centres and their communities.

“Over the course of 19 years, we have had the privilege of partnering with Indigenous artists who generously share their rich heritage and artistry through Colours of our Country,” Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive officer Simon Trott said.

“Their works of art offer their reflections of country and invite us to recognise and appreciate the cultural, spiritual and physical connections that Indigenous people have with the Pilbara region.”

A piece by Justina Willis, a Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre artist, called ‘Our Country (The Pilbara)’ has been chosen as this year’s signature art piece.

“Pilbara is the country where we, the Yindjibarndi people, live and share many of our cultural stories and history that have been passed onto us by our ancestors,” Willis said.

“Our country has so much to offer. Bush foods and medicine, as well as animals like emu, kangaroo, and goanna. Our country is full of riches, and we are connected to our land.”

Since the exhibition launched in 2006, more than 2987 artworks have been sold. As a result, almost $3.3 million has been generated for local artists, their art groups and communities.

