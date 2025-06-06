Rio Tinto’s Western Range opens its doors

The Western Range operation in WA. Image: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto has officially opened its Western Range operation in Western Australia, joining the major miner’s integrated network of 17 iron ore mines, four independent port terminals, a rail network spanning nearly 2000km and related infrastructure.

A 54:46 joint venture between Rio Tinto and Baowu, Western Range has the capacity to produce up to 25 million tonnes of iron ore per annum and can sustain the existing Paraburdoo mining hub for up to 20 years.

Western Range saw the construction of a primary crusher and 18km conveyor system connecting to the existing Paraburdoo processing plant, which currently has more than 880 residential and FIFO (fly in, fly out) employees.

The project cost $US2 billion and was completed on time and on budget, following first ore being processed in late March.

“Opening Western Range is an important step in Rio Tinto’s extension plans in the Pilbara and ensures the longevity of one of our oldest mining hubs, Paraburdoo, which began operating in 1972,” Rio Tinto chief executive officer (CEO) Jakob Stausholm said.

“I’m particularly proud of the work we’ve done with the Yinhawangka People to develop Western Range and we’ll continue to work closely together.

“Partnering with Baowu ensures our biggest customer directly benefits with a consistent, dedicated supply of Rio Tinto’s world leading Pilbara Blend iron ore.”

To celebrate the milestone, several representatives attended the Western Range mine site for its official opening.

The guest list included:

Stausholm

Rio Tinto iron ore CEO Simon Trott

Baowu Resources chairman Shi Bing

Baowu Group chairman Hu Wangming

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King

WA Premier Roger Cook

Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation board chairwoman Robyn Hayden

Yinhawangka Traditional Owners.

“The opening of Western Range is a significant achievement, and its importance to Western Australia’s economy cannot be overstated,” Cook said.

“My government will continue to back in our resources industry, which is creating quality jobs for Western Australians while helping us maintain the standard of life we all enjoy.”

King echoed similar sentiments.

“The opening of Western Range is fantastic news for the Pilbara, for Western Australians, for Traditional Owners and for the nation,” King said.

“The Pilbara is the engine room of the nation’s economy. Projects like Western Range will keep that engine running for future generations of Australians.”

Western Range is Rio Tinto’s first project to feature a co-designed social, cultural and heritage management plan (SCHMP) with the Yinhawangka Traditional Owners, which was originally announced in 2022.

“For Yinhawangka People, Country is everything – it holds our spirit, our law, and our deep responsibility to protect what was passed down to us,” Hayden said.

“The opening of the Western Range mine represents a shift in how our heritage is being recognised and respected. We acknowledge the work Rio Tinto has done to change how they engage with us, and the steps they’ve taken to build a stronger, more honest partnership.

“This is a meaningful beginning – and we stand ready to walk forward together.”

