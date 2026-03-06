Rio Tinto’s Michelle Radley on leading Dampier Ports and driving cultural change

Image: Rio Tinto

Australian Mining spoke to Rio Tinto’s Michelle Radley ahead of International Women’s Day about taking charge at Dampier Ports and leading cultural change.

Rio Tinto’s Dampier Ports is a long way from Michelle Radley’s early career as an accountant and financial planner – but it’s a workplace she now leads, and one she finds endlessly fascinating.

Rio Tinto Dampier Ports general manager Michelle Radley joined the company in 2008 as an accountant, working on the Hope Downs project. It was a dramatic change of scenery for a senior tax accountant, but she was immediately drawn to the scale of operations and the global impact the company makes.

“I’ve always been interested in the way mining quietly supports economies and communities – how it connects regional areas to global markets, and how towns and liveability grow around the industry,” Radley told Australian Mining.

Dampier Ports is a critical part of Rio Tinto’s Pilbara operations, shipping around 135–140 million tonnes of iron ore each year to international customers.

“I never imagined I’d one day be running a major operational site,” Radley said.

“What drew me in, and what’s kept me here, is the scale of impact. Mining isn’t just about tonnes and infrastructure – it’s about people, opportunity, and the responsibility that comes with operating in places like the Pilbara.”

Like many women across industries, Radley said she has experienced imposter syndrome – second-guessing her capabilities and feeling pressure to prove herself.

“Working in a traditionally male industry and living and working in a regional community brings a level of visibility that can be challenging at times,” she said.

“What’s made the difference for me is support – from my team, my leaders, my family, and the people I’ve worked alongside over the years. I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about having all the answers.

“It’s about showing up, staying curious, being willing to learn, and having the courage to step into unfamiliar territory. Trusting the people who see potential in you before you fully see it yourself matters more than you realise.”

Radley said the industry has changed significantly over her almost two decades with the company, particularly in relation to respect, inclusion and equity.

“These were conversations we simply weren’t having a decade ago,” she said. “But culture change is complex and ongoing.”

Culture change has not come without challenges.

In 2022, the Broderick & Co Everyday Respect Report exposed serious issues, including bullying, racism and sexual harassment at Rio Tinto. Radley said it was confronting but necessary.

The report set out clear actions, and since then Rio Tinto has committed to listening, accountability and taking practical steps to improve how people experience work. Programs such as Stop for Respect are one way those commitments are being brought to life.

When Broderick & Co returned in 2024 for a progress review, it found improvement but also confirmed that some unacceptable behaviours persist.

“There is more work ahead, and we’re committed to continuing it. We’re also seeing greater visibility of women in senior roles and more pathways opening up, though supporting women through mid-career progression remains a key focus. Progress is real, but it’s not finished,” Radley said.

She said she has been encouraged by the seriousness of the company’s commitment and the willingness of colleagues to reflect and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive culture.

Radley has few hesitations in recommending a career in the industry to other women.

“Mining offers the chance to build a meaningful career with real impact, often in ways you don’t expect,” she said.

“I haven’t followed a traditional career path. What I’ve done consistently is step into roles where I didn’t fit the mould, and it’s proof that you don’t need to have everything worked out. Curiosity, courage and a willingness to learn will take you further than you think. And when people see potential in you – trust that, back yourself and take the leap. That’s where growth happens.”

She said one of the strengths of mining is the breadth of opportunities available.

“Mining isn’t just engineering or trades. There are hundreds of roles in science, technology, community, operations and leadership. One of the most important things we can do as an industry is recognise that capability comes in many forms.

“We have incredibly talented, high-potential women who don’t always come from a traditional mining background, but who bring skills, perspectives and leadership capability that are invaluable.”

Radley believes the industry can only benefit from creating more transferable pathways for women to enter and progress within the sector. She said mining is improving at looking beyond conventional experience, pushing boundaries and supporting people to grow in new environments.

“When we create safe, supportive workplaces where women are encouraged to step into challenging roles and stretch themselves, we don’t just build individual confidence – we strengthen the whole organisation and the broader industry,” she said.

“That reflects my own journey. Many of the opportunities I’ve had have come from people who looked beyond my experience and backed my potential. Being willing to step into unfamiliar roles is how my career has evolved.”

Read more: Opening doors – Young female engineers reshaping mining’s future

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.