Rio Tinto’s $10 million boost to WA community

Image: nateejindakum/stock.adobe.com

Mining giant Rio Tinto is set to contribute $10 million to WA’s Shire of Ashburton to help fund the Minna Oval development project.

The project will include the construction of a clubhouse, sports viewing areas, change rooms and toilets, a commercial kitchen and kiosk and a new playground.

Minna Oval has been identified as an important community project through the Shire of Ashburton’s Community Lifestyle Infrastructure Plan. Rio Tinto provided $1 million toward the plan.

“Sport plays a fundamental role in creating vibrant, healthy communities and we are proud to be partnering with the Shire of Ashburton to bring this project to life,” Rio Tinto managing director port, rail and core services Richard Cohen said.

“We are committed to being a good local and leaving a positive, lasting impact on the communities around our operations.”

Shire of Ashburton president Audra Smith said the team is excited to be developing Minna Oval with the help of Rio Tinto.

“We are excited about the positive impact the Minna Oval project will have on our community,” she said.

“Rio Tinto’s generous contribution of $10 million underlines their dedication to fostering community development and supporting initiatives that promote health, well-being, and recreation.

“Enhancement of Minna Oval is a testament to the Shire of Ashburton’s commitment to providing world-class facilities that cater to the diverse needs of its residents. The shire looks forward to working closely with Rio Tinto and the community to make this vision a reality.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.