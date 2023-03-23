Rio Tinto upholds transparency on World Water Day

Rio Tinto strengthened its commitment to maintaining transparent stewardship through an interactive map to mark World Water Day.

The database features a global network of managed sites across 35 countries, including Australia. Each site includes details of its operations’ surface water allocation, latest annual water usage and the associated average catchment rainfall runoff.

The annually updated database holds comparative data that dates back five years.

The latest information featured in the map allows for Rio Tinto to meet its 2019 objective of driving good water stewardship, improving disclosure to stakeholders by the end of 2023.

The database aligns with the water reporting guidelines of the International Council of Mining and Metals (ICMM) Water Stewardship Position Statement, which outlines that members:

apply strong and transparent water governance

manage water at operations effectively

collaborate to achieve responsible and sustainable water use.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm described the interactive database as a “new level of transparency” between the company and its stakeholders and allows for stakeholders to provide feedback on the company’s disclosures.

“Water is an essential resource, critical to sustaining biodiversity, people and economic prosperity,” he said.

“It is also a resource we share with the communities and nature surrounding our operations, so it is essential that we carefully manage our use and hold ourselves accountable to our stakeholders.”

The database allows Rio Tinto to avoid any permanent impact on water resources by controlling the water’s quality and quantity through evaluating the risks and impacts of its operations.

A local community’s needs and its ecosystems are also considered, and possible solutions are produced based on the database’s information.