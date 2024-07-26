Rio Tinto turns to biocarbon in new JV

Image: ChameleonsEye/shutterstock.com

A new joint venture (JV) between Rio Tinto and Aymium will see the companies manufacture a renewable metallurgical biocarbon product in Québec, Canada.

The JV, named Évolys Québec Inc., will source the biocarbon from biomass residues, offering an alternative choice to anthracite currently used in ilmenite smelting processes.

Rio Tinto and Aymium were selected for the JV by the Government of Québec and will utilise a former pulp and paper mill in Thurso for the site.

“We are pleased to be working with the Government of Québec to give a second life to the former Fortress site in Thurso and look forward to collaborating with local communities and our partner, Aymium, to develop a project that will not only benefit the environment but also reinvigorate the regional economy,” Rio Tinto iron, titanium and diamonds managing director Sophie Bergeron said.

“Decarbonisation is at the core of Rio Tinto’s strategy, and the Évolys joint venture provides us with a unique opportunity to produce local biocarbon, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of our Québec operations.”

The facility will use Aymium’s technology to locally produce high-quality biocarbon.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for Aymium to expand our partnership with Rio Tinto through Évolys and develop this new project in Québec in addition to our current developments in the United States,” Aymium chief executive officer James Mennell said.

“Aymium is actively offering their products to several customers in Canada, and we see a great potential to expand the usage of biocarbon across many industries.”

