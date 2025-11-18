Rio Tinto to reduce Yarwun output as it explores life-extension options

Rio Tinto's Yarwun alumina refinery. Image: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto will reduce production at its Yarwun Alumina Refinery in Gladstone as part of a plan to extend the operation’s life until 2035 and explore further life-extension and modernisation options.

With Yarwun’s tailings facility expected to reach capacity by 2031 at current production rates, Rio Tinto has decided to reduce output by 40 per cent from October 2026.

The company said the curtailment will allow another four years to explore and develop technical solutions that could further extend the central Queensland refinery’s life.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations managing director Armando Torres said options for a second tailings facility at Yarwun had been extensively explored over the years, but the scale of investment required was substantial and not currently economically viable.

“Reducing production from October 2026 enables us to continue alumina production until 2035 and trial pathways to secure the longer-term future of Yarwun,” Torres said.

“We are committed to our alumina and aluminium operations in Gladstone and will work closely with employees, contractors and suppliers to manage this transition.

“It is a difficult but necessary decision that preserves future options for the site and supports continued economic contribution.”

Scaling back production will affect around 180 roles at the refinery, with redeployment planning underway across Rio Tinto’s sites in Gladstone as a key priority.

The decision will reduce annual alumina production by around 1.2 million tonnes. The company said there will be no impact on customer requirements or Rio Tinto’s other operations, with bauxite mines and aluminium smelters continuing to operate at full capacity.

Rio Tinto said Yarwun remains an important operation, and it will continue to focus on innovative tailings solutions at the site, including neutralisation and centrifuge-based dry tailings.

It will also continue to prioritise decarbonisation technologies, such as replacing coal and gas in boilers with biofuels and delivering the Hydrogen Calcination Project, a world-first initiative supported by Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) funding.

Yarwun currently employs about 725 people and produces around 3 million tonnes of alumina per year, used as feedstock for Rio Tinto aluminium smelters and international customers.

