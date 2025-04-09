Rio Tinto to aid green steelmaking plant development

Image: ChameleonsEye/shutterstock.com

Rio Tinto is set to supply 70 per cent of iron ore for a new hydrogen-based steelmaking plant being developed by Austrian steelmaker voestalpine, steelmaking technology provider Primetals Technologies and Mitsubishi Corporation.

The facility will be built in Linz, Austria – where voestalpine has a site – and will have a projected capacity of three tonnes of hot metal per hour.

It will feature a new ironmaking process for potential net-zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions based on the hydrogen-based fine-ore reduction (HYFOR) and smelter solutions from Primetals.

HYFOR is known as the world’s first direct reduction technology for iron ore fines that doesn’t require any agglomeration steps such as pelletising.

Rio Tinto will draw on its extensive expertise in iron ore quality and preparation to provide technical input to the project while supporting Primetals in the commercialisation of its technology.

“We are delighted to join a consortium that encompasses the entire iron and steelmaking value chain,” Rio Tinto general manager, steel decarbonisation Thomas Apffel said.

“By contributing our ironmaking expertise and iron ores from our Pilbara, Iron Ore Company of Canada and future Simandou operations, we aim to advance the development and adoption of fluidised bed technology.

“This fines-based ironmaking solution presents a compelling alternative to shaft furnace technology by eliminating the need for pelletisation, potentially offering substantial benefits to both steelmakers and miners.

“Rio Tinto welcomes additional participants to the consortium and looks forward to supporting the widespread implementation of this innovative technology.”

Primetals has operated a pilot plant on voestalpine’s site in Donawitz, Austria since 2021, running several successful test campaigns.

The smelter is a furnace powered by renewable energy used for melting and final reduction of direct reduced iron. It produces potential net-zero CO 2 emissions hot metal for the steelmaking plant.

Primetals chief technology officer and head of green steel Alexander Fleischanderl said the new plant in Linz “represents a significant advancement in future-proof ironmaking”.

“The combination of HYFOR and smelter is a highly innovative development with the potential to transform the industry, similar to the impact the LD converter (BOF) had on steel production,” Fleischanderl said.

“We are extremely proud to have the support of strong partners in voestalpine, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corporation, and together, we are poised to make a big difference to the future of net-zero CO 2 emissions ironmaking.”

Funding for the investment and operation of the prototype plant has been provided by the Austrian Government and the European Union. The facility is expected to commence operations in mid-2027.

