Rio Tinto names new chief people officer

Image: ChameleonsEye/shutterstock.com

Rio Tinto has a new chief people officer, announcing the appointment of Georgie Bezette who will step into the role from January 2, 2025.

Bezette will succeed James Martin, who is set to retire at the end of 2024 after guiding the company through a period of significant cultural change.

Currently serving as Rio Tinto’s chief operating officer – people, Bezette has been instrumental in the transformation of the company’s people function, aligning it with Rio Tinto’s broader cultural change objectives.

Having joined the organisation in 2008, Bezette brings extensive operational experience and a strong track record in leadership. She will be based in London.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm highlighted Bezette’s strong credentials for the job.

“As I have come to know Georgie, it is clear she is passionate about talent development, culture change, and creating inclusive environments that foster growth and innovation,” he said.

“This, combined with her operational experience, strong leadership capability and ability to make positive change a reality, will be a huge asset to the executive committee and to the business.”

Stausholm also expressed gratitude to the outgoing chief people officer James Martin for his contributions to the company.

“I would like to thank James Martin for his leadership through a period of significant cultural change for our organisation,” he said.

“He has had a huge impact at Rio Tinto, and so I am pleased that he has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity for another year.”

Bezette shared her eagerness for her new role and the company’s future direction.

“I am delighted to be stepping up into the role of chief people officer as we embark on a decade of growth,” Bezette said.

“The company has made great strides to enact meaningful cultural change across the industry over the last couple of years, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the globe to continue that important work, while helping the business to deliver on its wider strategy.”