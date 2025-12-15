Rio Tinto makes ‘important step’ in long-standing Traditional Owner relationship

Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto representatives sign Interim Modernised Agreement. Image: Rio Tinto

An Interim Modernised Agreement has been signed between Rio Tinto and Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation – marking what has been described as an “important step” in their long-standing relationship.

Building on the previously agreed Participation Agreement, signed in 2013, the Yinhawangka People and Rio now have a stronger pathway established to a fuller modernised agreement, introducing co-management approaches that reflect modern expectations for partnerships.

Yinhawangka will be involved earlier and more meaningfully in mine planning, with both parties working together in making key decisions including in relation to protection and management of cultural heritage and the environment.

The agreement includes dedicated funding to support Yinhawangka participation in co-management and the ability to raise concerns about Country, the environment or cultural heritage at any time.

“Mining on our Country always comes with hard decisions, and we have always been clear that Yinhawangka People must be at the centre of those decisions,” Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation board chairwoman Robyn Hayden said.

A joint committee has also been established where Yinhawangka and Rio Tinto collaborate early on new projects and major operational changes, ensuring key voices guide decisions.

“This agreement with Rio Tinto reflects both parties’ commitment to working in partnership, strengthening respectful communication, and ensuring Yinhawangka voices are heard. It creates opportunities for both our current and future generations, supporting a stronger and more sustainable future for both our People and our Country,” Hayden said.

“Working alongside the Yinhawangka People to co-develop this Interim Modernised Agreement is an important step in our ongoing partnership. It will allow us to keep learning from Yinhawangka knowledge and perspectives as we work towards a fully modernised agreement, based on respect, transparency and shared responsibility,” Rio iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz said.

The Interim Modernised Agreement is a binding agreement that lays the foundation for a full modernised agreement. Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto will continue working together to finalise it into next year.

