Rio Tinto introduces first WA-built iron ore rail car

Image: ChameleonsEye/shutterstock.com

Rio Tinto has reached a significant milestone in local manufacturing, unveiling its first Western Australian-built iron ore rail car.

The milestone is a part of a broader $150 million investment to boost domestic production and supply chain resilience.

Rio partnered with Gemco Rail and CRRC Qiqihar Rolling Stock to manufacture 100 rail cars in WA, with the first 40 being built at Gemco’s Forrestfield facility in Perth.

“We want to support local business and create new economic opportunities in the communities where we operate,” Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Simon Trott said.

“By partnering with Gemco Rail and CRRC Qiqihar Rolling Stock, we are establishing new manufacturing capability in the Pilbara that will create a reliable and sustainable supply chain to support our operations and the regional economy for years to come.”

The initiative is supported by the Western Australian Government and will expand into Karratha later this year, where 60 more rail cars will be produced.

“Diversifying our economy and making more things here are key to our plan to maintain Western Australia as the strongest economy in the nation,” WA Premier Roger Cook said.

“That’s why we are so pleased to see Gemco rolling out its first iron ore railcar wagon. Soon, we’ll create jobs across WA by building even more things here, like batteries and powerlines.”

The new Karratha facility will create a manufacturing and bearing maintenance industry in the Pilbara, supporting up to 25 regional jobs.

Gemco Rail is using advanced engineering and robotic welding technologies to produce rail cars capable of carrying up to 118 tonnes of iron ore from Rio Tinto’s 17 Pilbara mines to its ports.

The company’s parent entity, Engenco Limited, is also investing in expanding its facilities.

“We are proud to partner with Rio Tinto to re-establish iron ore rail car manufacturing in Western Australia,” Engenco managing director and chief executive officer Dean Draper said.

“The construction of Rio Tinto’s first locally built rail car marks a significant milestone in developing a sustainable local supply chain.”