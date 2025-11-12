Rio Tinto extends MLG Pilbara contract

Image: ChameleonsEye/shutterstock.com

MLG Oz will continue its partnership with Rio Tinto after securing a three-month extension at the Western Turner Syncline mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The contract, which now runs through to March 2026, maintains its original scope of works that includes the provision of off-road bulk ore haulage services, material loading, rock breaking, unloading, stockpile management and road maintenance services.

“We are very pleased to be able to extend our relationship with Rio Tinto for a further three months, which is a positive reflection of the successful commencement and delivery of our services,” MLG Oz acting chief executive officer Mark Hatfield said.

The initial contract, set for up to 12 months, involved moving 1.6 million tonnes of material, a target now expected to be reached by December 2025.

The extension will bring in an additional estimated $5 million in revenue, adding to the original $20 million contract value.

These operations directly support Rio Tinto’s ongoing mining activities and help keep one of the Pilbara’s key iron ore sites running efficiently.

In July, the company signed a 30-month crushing and screening contract worth up to $15 million with New Murchison Gold, covering its Crown Prince project.

Crown Prince is a high-grade gold deposit within New Murchison’s Garden Gully project located 22km northwest of Meekatharra in the Murchison goldfield.

As part of that contract, MLG has been slated to provide and operate a mobile crushing plant fitted with an automated sampling system. The contract was forecast to generate approximately $500,000 per month in revenue for MLG.