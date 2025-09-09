Rio Tinto backs new carbon credits platform

Image: lovelyday12/stock.adobe.com

Rio Tinto has become a foundation offtaker of a new $250 million agricultural platform aimed at generating high-quality Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).

The “landmark, large-scale, diversified” platform has been created through collaboration between the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and global investment group La Caisse.

The Meldora platform – which recently purchases a 15,000-hectare irrigation farm in central Queensland – will combine both agricultural production with large-scale environmental plantings under the ACCU scheme, the CEFC say.

This is believed to be underpinned by a long-term offtake from Rio Tinto for part of the ACCUs to be issued, said to create both economic and environmental benefits, including the planting of native vegetation for long-term carbon sequestration and biodiversity benefits.

Rio Tinto’s involvement in the project reinforces confidence in the platform’s ability to scale and aligns with the major miner’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The investment is said to promote the integration of sustainable Australian agricultural production with restoration of local species vegetation that generates carbon credits – harnessing carbon sequestration and supporting efforts in remaining competitive in the “global net zero economy”.

“This investment is a timely step towards advancing resilient, climate-smart agriculture in Australia, while delivering measurable environmental and economic value,” La Caisee head of sustainability Emmanuel Jaclot said.

The CEFC have committed over $18 billion in environmental projects as of June 30.