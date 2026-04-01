Rio Tinto backs Lifeline WA crisis volunteers with $1.8m boost

Lifeline WA CEO Lorna MacGregor and Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz. Image: Lifeline WA

Rio Tinto has become an investor in key volunteers answering calls for people in crisis across Western Australia, the first time a major corporate partner has been announced.

Announced by suicide prevention agency Lifeline WA, the new four-year partnership will see $1.8 million invested in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the 540 volunteers working as crisis supporters.

The partnership will also support Lifeline WA to deliver mental health outreach and capacity-building training in regional communities, schools and frontline services across Western Australia, helping build practical skills that stay long after each visit.

“Training a crisis supporter is a significant investment of time and resources. But more than that, these are people who carry a profound emotional load for the good of our community,” Lifeline WA chief executive officer Lorna MacGregor said in a statement.

“Rio Tinto’s support recognises that the mental health of those on the frontline of crisis care matters too.”

The Lifeline WA Wellbeing Program employs four dedicated part-time wellbeing officers who provide one-on-one debriefs, weekly check-ins and access to mental health resources for crisis supporters.

“They support thousands of Western Australians every year, but they also need support themselves. That’s why our newest partnership with Lifeline WA is about helping sustain the people who sustain others,” Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz said.

“Access to mental health support can be harder to come by in regional WA and for FIFO (fly-in, fly-out) workers. This partnership is one of the ways we are making a difference.”

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