Rio Tinto and Charger target lithium discovery in WA

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Charger Metals is set to embark on an extensive reverse circulation drilling program at its Lake Johnston lithium and gold project in Western Australia.

The company has received all necessary approvals and will target the Mt Day and Mt Gordon prospects within the broader Lake Johnston project. The work will be managed by Charger itself, but will be funded by Rio Tinto Exploration, under the terms of a farm-in agreement on the project.

The company has planned a program of up to 29 holes across six priority lithium targets that have not been drill tested previously.

Six drill-holes (to 1080m) have been planned at the Whitten lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target, part of Mt Day’s sizeable lithium-in-soils anomaly. The remainder of the program (up to 23 holes) will focus on five other priority target areas across the Mt Gordon prospect defined by lithium, gold and niobium in-soils anomalies and/or structural positions interpreted from geophysics.

The launch of the drilling program follows the recent announcement of the maiden inferred resource estimate for the Medcalf lithium deposit. This was recorded at 8.2 million tonnes at 1 per cent lithium oxide.

The program is currently scheduled to commence in early-October, and is expected to take between four and six weeks to complete.

Charger managing director Bryan Dixon said all seven areas to be tested are known to have lithium-in-soil anomalies.

“Rio Tinto Exploration is sole funding and Charger (is) managing the countercyclical exploration of the Lake Johnston lithium targets which is of great benefit to Charger shareholders,” he said. “We look forward to the drill results and the potential of the next significant lithium discovery in the Yilgarn Craton in WA.”