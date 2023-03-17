Rio and Chalice shuffle the board

Rio Tinto and Chalice Mining have announced major changes to their boards.

Dean Dalla Valle has been appointed to the role of non-executive director at Rio Tinto. Dalla Valle has four decades of operational and project management experience in the resources and infrastructure sectors.

Dalla Valle previously served as chief executive officer of Pacific National and chief commercial officer at BHP.

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz has also been appointed to the role of non-executive director. She is known for her leadership on cultural change, gender equity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.

Lloyd-Hurwitz is currently the chair of the Australian National Housing Supply and Affordability Council, president of Chief Executive Women, and is a board member at international business school INSEAD.

“Dean and Susan will deepen the board’s capabilities and experience in key areas we had identified that needed strengthening,” Rio’s chair Dominic Barton said.

“Dean is highly regarded across the mining industry for his deep operational and technical experience and acumen, with a clear focus on safety.

“Susan is highly respected for her transformational leadership and brings a deep understanding of sustainability which is critical as we work with our customers to decarbonise our entire value chains.”

Rio Tinto recently turned soil at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, which is projected to become the world’s fourth largest copper mine.

At Chalice Mining, the company’s chief financial officer, Richard Hacker, is moving into the newly-created role of general manager – strategy and commercial. The role was created to focus on securing strategic partnership options for Chalice’s Julimar project in WA, as well as business development activities at the West Yilgarn province, also in WA.

Chris MacKinnon, who has served as the company’s business development and legal manager since 2020, will succeed Hacker as chief financial officer.

“As Chalice continues to grow and develop as an organisation, we are pleased to announce this important strengthening of our executive leadership team,” Chalice chief executive officer, Alex Dorsch, said.

“It is great to be able to promote from within the existing team, which demonstrates the strength of the organisation.”