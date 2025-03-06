Rio fronts $1.8bn to bring new iron ore mine online

Image: Rob Bayer/shutterstock.com

Rio Tinto is set to invest $1.8 billion to develop the Brockman Syncline 1 (BS1) mine project in the west Pilbara region of Western Australia.

BS1 is part of Rio Tinto’s ‘world-class’ iron ore business and comprises the Brockman 4 and Greater Nammuldi mines. It will have the capacity to process up to 34 million tonnes of iron ore per annum by leveraging existing plants.

“Brockman 4 produced 43 million tonnes of iron ore in 2024,” Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive officer Simon Trott said.

“Securing this project extends the life of the Brockman hub. This is good for our business, good for Western Australia and good for the Australian economy.

“Rio Tinto has been mining iron ore in the Pilbara for almost six decades and our tranche of new mines will ensure we can continue to supply the globe’s ongoing need for iron ore, for decades to come.”

BS1 has received all necessary State and Federal Government approvals and has been developed in consultation with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Traditional Owners and the Muntulgura Guruma Traditional Owners.

The mine’s first ore is scheduled for 2027 and its construction will commence this year. It will include a new primary crusher and overland conveyor, a non-process infrastructure precinct and a temporary camp for construction workers.

Approximately 1000 jobs will be created during BS1’s construction phase and a workforce of about 600 people will be sustained once the mine is operational.

Rio Tinto also provided updates on its other iron ore projects in the Pilbara.

The Western Range mine is more than 90 per cent complete, with first production due in the first half of 2025, while the Hope Downs 1 and West Angelas sustaining projects are undergoing their approvals processes.

Rio Tinto is also progressing the pre-feasibility study for the Rhodes Ridge joint venture, which is one of the world’s largest and highest quality undeveloped iron ore deposits. It is targeting an initial annual capacity of up to 40 million tonnes and first ore by 2030.

These projects will join Rio Tinto’s integrated network of 17 iron ore mines, four independent port terminals, a rail network spanning nearly 2000km kilometres and related infrastructure.

