Rio approves major solar farm in Cape York

Rio Tinto has approved a new 12.4 megawatt (MW) solar farm and battery storage for its Amrun bauxite operations near Weipa in Queensland.

The project is part of Rio Tinto’s global decarbonisation strategy and ongoing efforts to reduce emissions at its Pacific bauxite, alumina and aluminium operations.

“The construction of the Amrun solar farm and battery storage system, which is located on Wik and Wik-Waya Traditional lands, is an important milestone for Weipa operations and will contribute to Rio Tinto’s commitment to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions,” Rio Tinto Weipa operations general manager Shona Markham said.

“The Amrun solar farm will be one of three Weipa operations solar stations, which will together provide 18MW of solar generation capacity to our mines and the Weipa town.

“This project helps us make inroads towards our ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations.”

The project is expected to reduce Amrun’s diesel electricity consumption by 37 per cent and annual CO2-equivalent emissions by 14,000 tonnes.

Aggreko has been contracted to build, own and operate the solar farm to supply renewable electricity to the mine operations, in addition to its current contract to supply electricity generated from an existing diesel power station.

“Aggreko is excited to be supporting Rio Tinto on working towards meeting their decarbonisation goals and our own with this project,” Aggreko Asia Pacific managing director George Whyte said.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to accelerate the energy transition and as a world leader in the supply of clean energy infrastructure, we are confident that we will successfully deliver reliable and efficient energy for Rio Tinto’s Amrun operations.”

Early works have begun on the new solar farm, which is expected to be operational by early 2025.

Once completed, the Amrun solar farm will provide about 21 gigawatt hours of renewable power annually.

