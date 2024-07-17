Rio appoints new copper leader

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Rio Tinto has welcomed Katie Jackson as the new chief executive officer of its copper business.

Jackson holds international experience in the energy sector, having worked in operational and commercial roles for companies such as Shell, Anadarko, Equinor and BG Group.

Jackson is currently National Grid Ventures’ president, where she is responsible for the development and operation of large-scale energy infrastructure assets. Jackson will begin her tenure at Rio Tinto on September 1.

“I am inspired by Rio Tinto’s ambition to deliver the materials the world needs,” Jackson said.

“It is an exciting time to lead the copper business when we have such a central role to play in delivering a low carbon future and I believe my current role delivering major infrastructure projects will help me bring a new perspective.

“I look forward to collaborating with our teams across the globe, in partnership with communities and governments, and lead the business to an even stronger future.”

Jackson replaces Bold Baatar, who is set to become Rio’s chief commercial officer in September.

“Katie brings diverse experience from across the energy sector,” Rio Tinto chief executive officer Jakob Stausholm said. “Her leadership will be invaluable as we shape our copper business for a successful future.

“As we continue the ramp up of Oyu Tolgoi to become one of the world’s largest copper suppliers, we are also looking to the future with new opportunities across the world. We are very excited that Rio Tinto will benefit from Katie’s global perspective, proven operational and strategic leadership capability and her passion for driving sustainable growth.”

Rio produced 171,000 tonnes of copper during the June 2024 quarter.

