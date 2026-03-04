Rio and WA Government seal $1.1 billion water deal

WA Premier Roger Cook and Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz. Image: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto and the Western Australian Government have formed a 50:50 joint venture to complete both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the $1.1 billion Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant.

Once fully operational, the plant will deliver 8 gigalitres (GL) of desalinated water per year to the West Pilbara Water Supply Scheme, reducing pressure on regional aquifers. The scheme, operated by Water Corporation, supplies the towns of Karratha, Wickham, Dampier, Roebourne and Point Samson, as well as the industrial areas of Cape Lambert and the Burrup Peninsula.

“We understand water is a scarce resource, especially in the Pilbara. Bringing on the Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant is an important step as we work to reduce our reliance on groundwater abstraction,” Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive Matthew Holcz said.

“Stage 1 of the Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant will reduce our draw on the Bungaroo aquifer, which we recognise is deeply important to the Robe River Kuruma People. We are pleased to partner with the Western Australian Government to improve the security and sustainability of water supply throughout the Pilbara.”

Construction of Stage 1 is underway and expected to begin delivering 4GL of annual desalination capacity later this year. Stage 2 has also commenced and will add a further 4GL, with first water expected in 2027. Together, the stages will significantly reduce abstraction from the Bungaroo and Millstream aquifers.

The joint venture builds on a 2025 memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening water security in the Pilbara, where annual rainfall and streamflow have frequently fallen below the long-term average over the past five years, limiting groundwater recharge.

“Western Australia has the strongest economy in the nation thanks largely to the Pilbara and our world-leading resources industry. That’s why we want to ensure the Western Australians who live in such an important part of our State have access to the quality infrastructure and services they deserve,” Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said.

“We are already working with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation to improve the Millstream aquifer’s sustainability. Now, we are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in a project that will deliver billions of litres of water to local households and businesses.”