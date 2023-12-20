Rinehart recognised for Artistic Swimming WA contributions

Image: Iuliia Sokolovska/stock.adobe.com

Artistic Swimming WA has nominated mining magnate Gina Rinehart as its life member to recognise her longstanding commitment to the organisation and its swimmers and coaches.

The nominations coincides with Rinehart’s Atlas Iron partnering with Artistic Swimming WA to support Western Australia’s next generation of aspiring swimmers and their athletic development.

Artistic Swimming WA said it has believed that Rinehart deserves to be nominated as its first life member since the organisation was founded in 2009.

“(Rinehart’s) dedication, support, and passion for artistic swimming have not only propelled the growth of our sport but have also enriched the lives of countless athletes and community members,” the organisation said.

Rinehart’s support has helped Artistic Swimming WA grow by providing funding for coaches and the necessary support for the organisation’s local community. It has also allowed the Australian national team to centralise in Perth, allowing the country’s top swimmers to train together.

As a result, the team has gone from being ranked 22nd to eighth globally.

“Rinehart’s commitment to the betterment of our sport is both undeniable and remarkable,” Artistic Swimming WA chair Nikki Eidne said.

“Her legacy is a testament to the positive impact that one individual can have on an entire sporting community.”

Rinehart was named The Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) 2023 Business Person of the Year last week, and has made another key lithium move through Hancock Prospecting teaming up with SQM to acquire Azure Minerals.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.