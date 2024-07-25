Reward laser-focused on Carnavon potash

Underground tunnel in a potash salt mine. Image: Sergejus Michalenko/stock.adobe.com

Reward Minerals has made the decision to focus its resources exclusively on the Carnavon postash project (CPP) in Western Australia.

The decision follows Reward’s announcement in May that it had readied its novel potassium sulphate (SOP) processing technology for commercialisation as soon as possible.

Reward will surrender its Kumpupintil Lake potash project tenements in WA to focus on the project and progressing its SOP technology.

“Since Reward developed its breakthrough potash processing technology and completed an engineering scoping study for the CPP in September 2023, it has become obvious that potash produced from solar seawater salt operation reject brines (bitterns) may achieve the lowest SOP production costs globally,” Reward chief executive officer Lorry Hughes said.

“Processing methods and logistics are critical components of potash production cost profiles hence we see major advantages using our technology in conjunction with established salt operations and transport infrastructure in coastal areas where better logistics exist.”

Next steps will see Reward progress the design and statutory approval of initial work programs at Carnarvon, as well as continue engagement with solar salt, fertiliser and seawater desalination companies worldwide to discuss the application of Reward’s technology and proposed SOP developments for possible joint venture participation and investment.

“If we can demonstrate the successful use of our technology at the CPP it could lead to the adoption of the technology by solar seawater salt operators in Western Australia and change the landscape for SOP production globally,” Hughs said.

“Using seawater bitterns which are routinely discarded from long life solar salt operations is the most ESG friendly method to recover SOP that exists in seawater.

“If existing operations adopt our technology to recover SOP and also transition to use solar and wind in their energy mix we could see the cost of the highly sought after fertiliser reduce dramatically compared to current methods.”

