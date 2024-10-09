RevUp: Mechanix Wear’s sustainable revolution

Gloves can be recycled into ‘FluffUP’, used in pet beds and cushions. Image: Mechanix Wear

Mechanix Wear has partnered with UPPAREL, a leading textile waste recycling company, to make its range of gloves as sustainable as possible.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a vital part of any mine.

But like any piece of equipment, when PPE reaches the end of its lifespan, it needs to be replaced – and the old PPE needs to be discarded.

To help prevent old gloves from ending up in landfill, Mechanix Wear has partnered with Melbourne-based garment recycling facility UPPAREL to create RevUp and ensure every glove is used for good.

“RevUp involves Mechanix Wear and its customers sending us their old gloves, which we then turn into functional products,” UPPAREL partnerships manager Riley Aickin told Australian Mining.

“We’ve been working on this Mechanix Wear–UPPAREL partnership since early 2024.”

When the gloves arrive at UPPAREL’s facility, they are sorted into those that can be reused and those that can be recycled.

The gloves that can be reused are circulated through UPPAREL’s 450 charity partners to find their new home. Those that can be recycled are turned into any number of important products.

“The gloves might be shredded to make ‘FluffUP’, which is used to fill things like soft toys, beds or cushions,” Aickin said.

“They could also be used to make UPtex, a material from UPPAREL that is made entirely from recycled textiles. UPtex can be used to make slippers, desk mats, furniture – the possibilities are endless.”

Mechanix Wear commercial accounts manager Courtney-Jane Wilson told Australian Mining that RevUp represents a labour of love.

“We wanted to ensure our products are recycled in a 360° manner,” Wilson said. “That means that not only are they made from recycled materials but they are also able to be recycled at the end of their lives.

“Above all, we wanted a service that had no greenwashing and was genuinely traceable and trackable.”

Wilson said the partnership began when Mechanix Wear was updating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The company soon realised its customers wanted to work with companies that had strong ESG goals – especially given it can be hard to find ways to recycle products in Australia.

“We’re an island nation, so our waste problem is heightened,” Wilson said. “If we can’t find a way to recycle, the problem remains front-of-mind.

“The UPPAREL partnership solves this problem not only by enabling us to have a 360° recyclable product, but also through its ease of use.”

Those keen to recycle their Mechanix Wear gloves simply have to box them up and send them to UPPAREL.

Once the gloves arrive, UPPAREL’s process is fully traceable, making it easy for customers to report on their own sustainability goals.

“It’s a positive step forward on all fronts,” Wilson said.

“People’s eyes light up when we talk about this because it’s become such a clear need for the industry.”

There is no financial gain for Mechanix Wear in this partnership. Rather, the win comes from knowing the company is helping to make the world a better place.

“This partnership makes it easy for people to change their ways,” Wilson said.

“They know they have a sustainable, quality product in Mechanix Wear gloves, and we know our gloves won’t end up in landfill at the end of the day.

“A lot of research went into RevUp, and it’s going to be a game-changer for us and our customers who want to make a difference.”

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.